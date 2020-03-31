Raheem Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City in such acrimonious circumstances that a future return to Anfield would have been deemed impossible by onlookers at the time.
Fast forward almost five years, however, and the landscape looks a little different.
A potential return still seems unlikely but that particular prospect has been gathering momentum in recent days.
And now a report from French media outlet L’Equipe has suggested that a return to Anfield cannot be ruled out amid Real Madrid’s interest in Sadio Mane.
It’s the type of transfer report that’s bound to cause a frenzy, and the majority of supporters have urged the club to avoid re-signing Man City’s talisman.
However, there were a couple of supporters who suggested it’s a deal they should be pursuing, with one even tipping Sterling to win the Ballon d’Or under Klopp’s tutelage.
Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say in response to reports…
Yes please. Would win Ballon d’Or under Klopp.
— FalseBobby (@FaIse9Firmino) March 31, 2020
Is it strange I wouldn’t want Phil back but I would take Sterling back in a heartbeat? #LFC #LFCUSA
— Pleasejustgiveustheleague? (@fromtherockpile) March 31, 2020
first kane, now sterling. we don’t want overrated selfish english players https://t.co/K5Uqf0RAtA
— anchee_world champs (@AncheeLfc) March 31, 2020
We don’t want him or need him
— (@yaz_1110) March 31, 2020
Big no!!!
— numerouno (@gilar_nawang) March 31, 2020
I mean for the bench maybe he would be suited.
— Shqipo (@Shqipo23456) March 31, 2020
Thanks but no thanks
— Anfield Legend (@DarraghMcdonog1) March 31, 2020
Rather sign coutinho than that fraud Sterling
— NotOlek (@olek1321) March 31, 2020