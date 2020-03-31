 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to link with Milot Rashica

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 01:15pm

Liverpool have been linked with a handful of exciting attackers in recent months and another name has recently been thrown into the hat.

Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho have both been mooted as potential targets for the Reds, but another Bundesliga star is reportedly on the club’s radar.

Indeed, according to Gazeta Blic (via The Daily Mirror) Liverpool and Aston Villa are leading the race for Werder Bremen’s standout talent Milot Rashica.

The same report claims that a fee of £35m will be enough to prise him away from the struggling Bundesliga outfit, who currently sit 17th in the table.

Their situation could be considerably more bleak if it weren’t for Rashica, though.

The Kosovo international is the club’s talisman and most trusted source of creativity, with a return of 10 goals and five assists this season illuminating his importance to the relegation-threatened outfit.

Capable of playing in a handful of attacking positions, he could be a fantastic addition to Jurgen Klopp’s front three and many supporters seem to share that sentiment.

Should Liverpool sign Rashica?

Yes - he's electric

No - he'll flop

After hearing the reports, plenty of the Reds faithful appeared to advocate a transfer swoop for the rumoured target, though one fan expressed concern over Villa’s interest.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans have had to say about the link with Rashica…

