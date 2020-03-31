Liverpool fans react to link with Milot Rashica

Liverpool have been linked with a handful of exciting attackers in recent months and another name has recently been thrown into the hat.

Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho have both been mooted as potential targets for the Reds, but another Bundesliga star is reportedly on the club’s radar.

Indeed, according to Gazeta Blic (via The Daily Mirror) Liverpool and Aston Villa are leading the race for Werder Bremen’s standout talent Milot Rashica.

The same report claims that a fee of £35m will be enough to prise him away from the struggling Bundesliga outfit, who currently sit 17th in the table.

Their situation could be considerably more bleak if it weren’t for Rashica, though.

The Kosovo international is the club’s talisman and most trusted source of creativity, with a return of 10 goals and five assists this season illuminating his importance to the relegation-threatened outfit.

Capable of playing in a handful of attacking positions, he could be a fantastic addition to Jurgen Klopp’s front three and many supporters seem to share that sentiment.

After hearing the reports, plenty of the Reds faithful appeared to advocate a transfer swoop for the rumoured target, though one fan expressed concern over Villa’s interest.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans have had to say about the link with Rashica…

Probably going to get this guy instead of Werner rn https://t.co/8lQhoFA0HG — thomas (@lfcctom) March 29, 2020

Rather get Rashica than Sancho. Make it happen Edwards! — The Boffinator (@mikeyc71) March 29, 2020

Please make it happen. — Donnie (@crypto246) March 29, 2020

Dude is going to be a star, Klopp would do wonders with him — Changed man (@kingkong987654) March 29, 2020

We are competing with Aston Villa and Southhampton. Kill me — Andres (ABitToxic) (@AndresLFCTR) March 29, 2020

