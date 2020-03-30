Raul Jimenez gushes over Virgil van Dijk

Wolves star Raul Jimenez has delivered a glowing verdict on Liverpool titan Virgil van Dijk.

What’s the word?

The Mexico international recently participated in a Q&A which was published on Wolves’ official website, and one of his answers concerned the £75m Reds star.

Jimenez was asked about the best player he’s ever faced up to and, perhaps unsurprisingly, he name-checked the Dutchman and suggested he’s not finished improving just yet.

“Van Dijk. Last season our battles were amazing and I had troubles with him in both matches and I think he’s a great player who is only going to get better.”

Can you name the result these iconic Liverpool images belong to? Give it a go now…

1 of 25 What result does this iconic Liverpool image belong to? 3-2 3-0 2-0 1-1

A fascinating clash

Jimenez, who signed for the Old Gold for £30m in 2019 following an eye-catching loan spell in the 2018/19 season, does not have a particularly potent record against the Premier League leaders.

He scored his first league goal against Liverpool earlier this year, though his strike could not prevent the hosts from suffering a 2-1 defeat.

That goal is the only strike Wolves have managed in the last four league fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s relentless side, so it’s little surprise that Jimenez has identified the defensive hub as the best of all the opponents he’s faced.

How much would van Dijk sell for?

£75m-£100m Vote £100m-£125m Vote £125m-£150m Vote £150m+ Vote

The clash between two players who are elite talents in their respective positions has proven to be a fascinating one in the past two seasons, with the former Atletico Madrid striker possessing both the physicality and technical quality to cause his opposite number major issues.

So far, however, his endeavours have failed to produce the desired result and, when football eventually resumes, Jimenez will be hoping that his prediction about van Dijk’s improvement proves to be a fallacy.

In other Liverpool news, FFC have rounded up Fernando Torres’ stunning career in a series of nostalgic images…