Liverpool receive blow behind the scenes

David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool have received a blow in their recruitment behind the scenes, during his column for The Athletic.

What did he say?

Liverpool have had their frustrations on the pitch, having lost their unbeaten record in the league to Watford and then being knocked out of the Champions League.

Therefore, the last thing they will have wanted, as Jurgen Klopp aims to work out a way to get things back on track whenever play resumes, is problems behind the scenes.

Ornstein has revealed that a rather large one has arisen: “It has been known since December that their head of medical services Andrew Massey would move to become medical director at world football’s governing body FIFA on March 1, and an agreement was struck for the Northern Irishman to be replaced by his Arsenal counterpart Gary O’Driscoll.

“However, The Athletic understands a late change of heart from O’Driscoll means he will now be staying in London and Liverpool have had to resume a process that was almost complete.

“With a doctor from another Premier League side known to have turned down an approach for talks, the European champions will continue meeting candidates for the position.”

Frustrating blow

Considering the current state of affairs, this is certainly not a good time for an issue such as this one to come about.

For now, academy doctor Jim Moxon has moved up to the first-team on an interim basis and been charged with the job of coordinating Liverpool’s response to the current health scares.

It is suggested that Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards is working on bringing somebody new in to fill the role, rather than using headhunters.

The hope will surely be that they can solve this issue, and have somebody to fill the role as soon as possible, as they look to get as close to normality as possible given the current situation.

