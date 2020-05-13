Liverpool fans flock to James Pearce tweet on Klopp

Liverpool fans are eagerly waiting to see whether or not they will be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history in the near future, but some have also been reacting over Jurgen Klopp’s latest antics.

The Athletic’s James Pearce labelled the German boss “brilliant” after footage emerged of him surprising three Reds fans with a video call.

This is brilliant from Klopp.

"So you ended up 3 rows down and I ended up in Ali's arms! One moment where we felt exactly the same. That's what football is about – sharing these memories. I'd like to see you at Anfield. We'll have a beer together in my little boot room." #LFC https://t.co/vRUGOeKXAF — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 12, 2020

And many have replied to the reliable reporter on Twitter with further glowing endorsements of the manager that guided them to a sixth Champions League trophy.

Liverpool have been in phenomenal form this campaign, racking up a massive 82 points from 29 matches played, losing just once in the process.

They are a huge 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who won the title ahead of the Merseyside outfit last season.

You’d probably struggle to find anyone within the vicinity of Anfield that didn’t absolutely love Klopp and this can be seen in the reactions below.

Here’s what has been said…

My mate was on on it, Darren. He said Klopp was talking to him for 25 minutes. Top man!!! Hope all is safe and well with you and the family James. — Mark Madden (@Youngmark53Mark) May 12, 2020

What a man he is James ❤️ — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) May 12, 2020

The key to Klopp with the fans and is that he listens to people and responds appropriately. Doesn’t impose himself on them, he’s a listener, a reactor and of course, a great man manager. I love the bones of the man. — ♿Rachel Ellis♿ (@RleEllis) May 12, 2020

I got something in my eye alright 😢 — Kevin Southam (@southak) May 12, 2020

His words so touching Jame !! — 8 letters (@niptata) May 12, 2020

What an unbelievable manager we have! — Wayne Jones (@welshy1000) May 12, 2020

Best. Club. In. The. World. — Gavin Harte (@swissgav) May 12, 2020

Just wow😍♥️🙌 — Sagar S N( 🏆LFC♥️💪⚽😎) (@nithesh_sagar) May 12, 2020

It’s gone all smokey in our house after watching that — Jason Brewer (@BrewBGCC) May 12, 2020

A genuine character. 👏 — excelonman (@excelonman) May 12, 2020

Love him ❤️ — la white (@lwhite0151) May 13, 2020

