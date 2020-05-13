 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans flock to James Pearce tweet on Klopp

Liverpool fans flock to James Pearce tweet on Klopp

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 06:17pm

Liverpool fans are eagerly waiting to see whether or not they will be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history in the near future, but some have also been reacting over Jurgen Klopp’s latest antics.

The Athletic’s James Pearce labelled the German boss “brilliant” after footage emerged of him surprising three Reds fans with a video call.

And many have replied to the reliable reporter on Twitter with further glowing endorsements of the manager that guided them to a sixth Champions League trophy.

Who is Liverpool's greatest modern-era manager?

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Gerard Houllier

Gerard Houllier

Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez

Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool have been in phenomenal form this campaign, racking up a massive 82 points from 29 matches played, losing just once in the process.

They are a huge 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who won the title ahead of the Merseyside outfit last season.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

You’d probably struggle to find anyone within the vicinity of Anfield that didn’t absolutely love Klopp and this can be seen in the reactions below.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Liverpool fans loving update on Lyon star Houssem Aouar

Article title: Liverpool fans flock to James Pearce tweet on Klopp

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 