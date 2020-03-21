Liverpool’s Team of the Season so far

For the most part, this has been a truly fantastic season for Liverpool.

It took until February for the Reds to lose their first game in the Premier League, up until which point they had won 26 and drawn one of their first 27 matches. Losses against Chelsea in the FA Cup and against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League did take the shine off the campaign ever so slightly, but the inevitable first title in 30 years has never really been in doubt on the pitch – although the current pandemic making its way across the planet could be an issue.

There have been plenty of fantastic performers this term for the Anfield outfit.

Here, we take a look at their Team of the Season so far.

Goalkeeper: Alisson

There has arguably not been a better goalkeeper on the planet across the last 12 months or so – the Yachine Trophy says as much – so it only stands to reason that Alisson be in this side as Liverpool’s best. In 20 matches in the league, he has shipped just 11 goals, whilst those numbers stand at 28 and 17 in all competitions respectively. No shot-stopper to start more than one Premier League game has a higher save percentage than the 28-year-old’s 80.4%, and it is no coincidence that Liverpool crashed out of two competitions without him.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 21-year-old has been Liverpool’s creative force so far this campaign, just like he was last season – he is just two assists off his tally of 16 last term, which was the most amongst his teammates. Himself and Andrew Robertson have helped revolutionise the full-back role, and he has even been compared to Kevin De Bruyne. This is another one who is nailed on.

Centre-back: Joe Gomez

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Gomez have all had their chances to impress Jurgen Klopp this season, but it is the latter of those three who has made the most of his opportunity. Of the 12 games he has started at the heart of the back four, Liverpool have kept clean sheets in nine. Now, it looks like he has made that position his own and, at 22 years of age, Reds supporters can expect to see plenty more of him.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

The fact that van Dijk, a defender, was within touching distance of Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, in the Ballon d’Or rankings show just how important he has been this term – only Roberto Firmino has participated in more matches. Just like they did last year, Klopp’s side have the best defence in the top flight, conceding just 20 times. The Netherlands captain has been vital to that.

Left-back: Andrew Robertson

Much like Alexander-Arnold, Robertson has been a creative force down his flank – he may not have managed 14 assists, but he does have seven which, for a full-back, is still very impressive. He has shown his commitment to the cause, as well, admitting to playing through injury at times this term. Already a European champion, the Scotland international has come a long way since being relegated with Hull City three years ago.

Centre-midfield: Jordan Henderson

There was a time when Henderson was a scapegoat at Anfield, but this season has seen a huge turnaround – he has even been tipped to be named PFA Player of the Year. It is no coincidence that Liverpool’s first loss of the league campaign, 3-0 against Watford, came without their captain, whilst he was also missing against Chelsea. Three goals and five assists may not be a huge return, but it is his leadership that his side need most.

Centre-midfield: Fabinho

In September, Gary Neville told Sky Sports (via Metro) that the Brazil international was the best defensive midfielder on the planet – praise does not get much better than that. There were severe worries when he went off injured against Napoli that Liverpool would crumble and, although that proved not to be the case, it goes to show his importance that he was back in the side almost as soon as he was fit again.

Centre-midfield: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion, the former Arsenal man deserves a mention. Georginio Wijnaldum may have played more often, but the fact that Liverpool are said to be willing to let him leave in the summer shows his influence may be waning. The England international, meanwhile, has been the ultimate squad player – he has played in six separate positions, whilst also contributing seven goals. Squads win trophies, not just starting XIs – the 26-year-old has been proof of that.

Left-wing: Sadio Mane

There was uproar amongst Liverpool fans when Cristiano Ronaldo finished above him in the Ballon d’Or rankings, and it is a testament to his ability that many neutral fans could hardly disagree. With 18 goals in all competitions to date, he is the second-top goalscorer for his side, whilst he has also found the time to provide 12 assists. He is part of the Reds’ star attacking trio, and could be for quite a while longer.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah

It is a testament to the 27-year-old’s ability that people have questioned him this season despite him still being Liverpool’s number one goalscorer – he has 20 goals in 40 matches. That takes him to a quite ridiculous tally of 91 strikes in 144 games – if you want a goal, he is the man to rely on. Nine assists, as well, partly dispel accusations that he is too selfish.

Striker: Roberto Firmino

The former Hoffenheim man continues to show that being a centre-forward is not all about scoring goals. He has bagged the least amongst Klopp’s attacking options with 11, but it is his link-up play that is the biggest part of his game anyway – he has managed 12 assists. As mentioned earlier, no Liverpool player has featured in more than his 43 matches this term – he is one of the first names on his boss’ teamsheet.