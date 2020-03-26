Liverpool potential XI for 2020/21

Liverpool have shown just how dominant they can be this season, as they currently sit 25 points ahead of anybody else in the Premier League.

However, Jurgen Klopp and the club’s hierarchy will not want to rest on their laurels, especially after they were knocked out of the Champions League.

There have been various reports around players potentially both leaving and joining Liverpool in recent weeks.

FFC has used this to show how Liverpool could look ahead of the 2020/21 season if they go on a spending spree.

There is no way that Alisson will be taken out of the Liverpool goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson remain in the backline.

It can be argued that Liverpool lack quality depth at centre-back behind Joe Gomez. AS reported that their shortlist for this position is Jose Maria Gimenez, Dayot Upamecano and Alessandro Bastoni of Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Internazionale respectively. We opted for the Frenchman, as he arguably represents the best value, with The Daily Mail reporting that he will have a £55m release clause in the summer.

Liverpool have various talented options in the midfield, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are the two who remain in the lineup. They could be joined by Bayer Leverkusen talisman Kai Havertz, as The Daily Mail have suggested they are looking to bring in, but could cost £100m.

Their current front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane may seem almost untouchable, but the Egyptian is actually the only one of this infamous trio who stays in the team.

It has been suggested by The Mirror that Mane is wanted by Real Madrid, who are willing to offer £140m for the Senegalese star. They may eventually choose to cash in on him, which would allow them to move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Jan Aage Fjortoft has suggested that the Reds are the frontrunners for the 20-year-old, who would cost €130m (£119m), but added that they need to sell one of their big wingers first.

The Athletic have linked Liverpool with the £51m signing of Timo Werner, who has to be one of the few strikers who could probably take Roberto Firmino out of the team.

Liverpool may be able to raise funds for moves such as these, with James Pearce suggesting loanees Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic could be sold for a combined £40m, while the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Dejan Lovren could also be leaving.

Meanwhile, one Liverpool youngster has been impressing Jurgen Klopp.