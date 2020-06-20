Revealed: The referees Liverpool will want to see more of in future

When you’re winning almost every week, moaning about the referee isn’t really something you need to do, and Liverpool fans will have had that luxury over the last couple of seasons.

But it hasn’t always been that way at Anfield. While they may be on the verge of securing their first Premier League crown in such emphatic fashion, the Reds have almost always been seen as the Premier League’s nearly men.

Now, that’s not any referees fault, but there will be Reds fans out there who will have an opinion on some referees who they believe have been detrimental to their side’s lack of success before this season.

But who are they? TOFFS’ recent referees report has done the dirty work and found out which referees have been lucky for Liverpool and those who can be seen as the unlucky ones in the middle whenever the Anfield club are playing.

Lee Probert is the man Liverpool will want to see more of, with almost 77% of the Liverpool matches he’s officiated ending in a Reds victory, whole Howard Webb remains their most unlucky referee with a meager 26.32% win percentage!

Take a look at the infographic below to see a detailed look at Liverpool’s ten-year history with referees in the Premier League…