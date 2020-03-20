Liverpool starlet Brewster could save the club millions

Rhian Brewster could save Liverpool a fortune this summer.

The youngster has been playing senior football for the past few months, joining Swansea City on loan in the January transfer window.

And, since then, he has been in exceptional form.

Across 11 games for the Swans, he has scored four goals, and has all the talent required to make an impact for the Reds at senior level.

Of course, the club, and sporting director Michael Edwards, are currently trying to woo Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The Athletic claims that a £51m deal could happen, with the Germany international keen to move to Anfield.

But Brewster has been so good for so long that he deserves a chance.

He won the U17 World Cup, top-scoring at the tournament with eight goals, and netted a total of 20 goals in 23 games for the England U17s.

He has also been capped six times by the U21s and has scored 13 goals in 28 games for Liverpool’s U23s.

There isn’t a lot more that he can do to when it comes to earning a shot under Jurgen Klopp.

Thus far, he has made three appearances for the senior side, playing 11 minutes in the FA Cup against Everton, and 180 minutes in total in the EFL Cup against MK Dons and Arsenal.

He is taking all the correct steps and is scoring goals at every level he is playing at.

There is surely an argument that he deserves a chance, and it would also save the club a huge amount of money – £51m in fact.

Brewster is a home-grown talent, who has been banging in goals with astonishing regularity at various age groups.

Bringing Werner in would only hinder his pathway to the first-team and that sends exactly the wrong sort of message.

Liverpool ought to allow the 19-year-old to return to Anfield and fight for his place.

They have the next big thing on their hands; they shouldn’t be blinded by the idea of signing Werner, which would only hinder Brewster’s progression.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could make a huge mistake this summer!