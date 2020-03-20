Andrew Robertson memory on Instagram

Andrew Robertson has posted a throwback of him facing Virgil van Dijk on Instagram.

It depicts a time when he was representing Dundee United, while the Dutchman was at Celtic, facing off in what was then known as the SPL.

Robertson was only with the Scottish outfit for the 2013/14 campaign, joining on a free transfer from Queen’s Park and heading to Hull City for the following season.

Van Dijk also moved to Celtic at the beginning of that campaign, making his move from Eredivisie side FC Groningen, before moving on to Southampton in the summer of 2015.

Looking at the image posted by Robertson, it is pretty impressive how far the pair have come, to be part of a side that won the Champions League last season and is on the verge of winning the Premier League title this term.

They have both been key players as well, with the Scotland and Netherlands internationals amassing 119 and 113 appearances for Liverpool respectively.

Robertson’s original post can be seen below:

