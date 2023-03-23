Liverpool completing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is not ‘imminent’, even if he is on their 'list', reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Lowdown: Pole position?

The Premier League captain’s contract at Molineux isn’t set to expire until next summer but it’s looking highly likely that he’ll be leaving before then after reports claimed that he’s ready to quit at the end of the season.

The Reds, Tottenham and Newcastle have all asked to be kept informed of the 26-year-old’s situation whilst Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to be interested in a move.

Football Insider have since stated that Jurgen Klopp’s side and Manchester United are currently leading the race, but it sounds like his next destination is far from being decided.

According to Romano (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool, alongside the Blaugrana, are keen on Neves but there is nothing, as it stands, set to take place on the horizon. He said:

“Liverpool have many midfielders on the list for the summer, but for example, nothing is imminent for Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

“Manchester United wanting Ruben Neves is not something that is concrete at this stage. We have to remember it’s still March, and Manchester United still don’t know their exact budget for the summer and their priority will be a striker.

“Barcelona really like Wolves’ Ruben Neves but the club doesn’t know how much they can invest due to Financial Fair Play rules.”

The Verdict: Henderson heir?

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson isn’t getting any younger (32) so could soon need replacing, and Neves would be the perfect man for the job with his similar leadership qualities as Wolves captain.

The Nike-sponsored star currently ranks in the 98th percentile for most clearances per game by midfielders whilst averaging 2.4 tackles per outing in the top flight, showing that he’s not afraid to get stuck in, win back possession and control the game from the centre of the park.

The Portuguese is also strong in the offensive aspect of his game having registered five assists this season, and he’s recording two shots per league match, making his desire to contribute to his team’s efforts in the final third clear.

The Mozelos native would additionally bring versatility to Anfield with his ability to operate slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his natural defensive position in front of the backline.

Neves has been dubbed a ‘beast’ by former professional Jimmy Conrad, and we believe he is the perfect candidate to put pen to paper on Merseyside.