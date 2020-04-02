Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League are eagerly waiting to find out if the season will eventually be concluded.
The global pandemic has induced uncertainty across society and the footballing world is no exception to the rule.
As it stands, the Reds are agonisingly close to clinching the title but a return to action does not appear to be looming on the imminent horizon.
For now all supporters can do is wait for an official announcement from the authorities, but the situation is looking altogether different in Belgium.
Indeed, the Belgian Premier League has been cancelled and Club Brugge, who Simon Mignolet joined last summer, have been crowned champions, though there was only one regular fixture remaining before the playoffs.
In what could prove to be the first domino to fall on the continent, the news is bound to prompt plenty of speculation concerning whether other leagues will soon follow suit.
And following reports emerging from Belgium, plenty of Liverpool fans offered their thoughts.
Some suggested that the Premier League should follow suit while another claimed a similar arrangement would be “the worst outcome for the Prem”.
Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say in response to reports…
