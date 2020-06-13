Despite Liverpool winning their sixth European Cup last summer, it is quite possible that the 2019-20 season has been an even better one than its predecessor.

With 29 league matches played, Liverpool have won 27 of them and sit with a huge 25-point lead over second-place Manchester City.

After so cruelly losing out to Pep Guardiola’s side in the league last season, this campaign will have been hugely satisfying for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

With two wins required to seal the title, Liverpool are now within clear sight of their first league crown since 1990 and their first-ever Premier League trophy.

There will be some disappointment among players and fans that the achievement will likely be sealed behind closed doors, but nonetheless, the current circumstances should not overshadow what has been an extraordinary season.

Here, we look back at the season so far and highlight six stats to get you back in the swing of things ahead of football’s return.