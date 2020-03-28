Liverpool’s pursuit of Soumare a dagger to Keita’s heart

Liverpool’s quest for a first title in 30 years may come crashing down very soon. If the Premier League follows in the direction of the National League then the season will be null and void.

It would be disastrous for the club who have worked so hard to open up a 25 point advantage at the top of the league.

However, in times like these, there are more important matters to consider – the health of everyone.

When football does begin again, we may well have experienced a transfer window. One of the names to be linked with bolstering Liverpool’s ranks in the last week or so was Lille enforcer Boubakary Soumare.

The midfielder has been a rock in the middle of the park for his side this season, so much so that he’s been touted with numerous moves to England, as well as being compared to Paul Pogba.

Manchester United and Spurs were reportedly in the hunt for the £50m-rated man previously.

However, it appears as though the Reds are now pursuing him. One Spanish report suggests they’ve been in negotiations for a long period of time over a potential deal for Soumare.

This is particularly bad news for one man in particular at the club – Naby Keita, a player already linked with a move away.

The Guinean has been a neglected figure in recent weeks and the way he was left out of the squad for Liverpool’s defeat to Atletico raised huge question marks. Journalist James Pearce suggested he wasn’t even injured – this was strange for an individual that was brought in for £48m.

Though, this wasn’t the first setback Keita has had to overcome in his time at the club. The 25-year-old has played just nine times in the league this term, missing certain games through injury but also failing to impress when he has stepped onto the field.

So far this calendar year the midfield man has failed to score or assist and the fact Klopp left him out a few weeks ago spoke huge volumes.

Another midfielder, especially one with defensive qualities such as Soumare – he has 1 tackle per game – could put the final nail in Keita’s tightly closed coffin.

He should be scared at such a prospect.

