Ian Doyle suggests Sterling is perfect for Klopp

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days.

Last month, the flying winger admitted that Liverpool are “always in my heart”, and those comments appear to have prompted speculation linking him with a stunning return to Anfield.

Indeed, French media outlet L’Equipe have claimed that a move for Sterling cannot be ruled out amid Real Madrid’s rising interest in Sadio Mane.

It seems incredibly unlikely that a move would ever materialise, but there are bound to be some supporters, journalists and pundits out there who want to see the mooted switch go through.

And Ian Doyle, who is the chief Liverpool FC writer for the Liverpool Echo, has offered his verdict amid the rising speculation.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter.

You're wrong. He literally couldn't be more of a Klopp player if he tried. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 1, 2020

In response to a fan who suggested that Sterling is not suited to Klopp’s style, Doyle suggested that the £144m-valued star, per Transfermarkt, is the definition of a Klopp player.

Given Sterling is capable of slotting in anywhere across Liverpool’s forward line, is a relentlessly hard worker, and, above all, an incredibly talented footballer, there’s no doubt that Klopp would relish the opportunity to work with the England international.

Whether that will ever emerge as a genuine possibility, however, remains to be seen.

