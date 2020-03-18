talkSPORT writer suggests Liverpool shouldn’t get PL trophy

Liverpool shouldn’t be handed the Premier League trophy if the season cannot be finished, according to talkSPORT Features Editor Anton Stanley.

What did he say?

The current Premier League suspension has led to some discussing what the plan should be once this has all finished and play can resume.

There will be those who feel the season should be finished whenever is possible, while some may think that the current campaign should be written off.

With the second of those options, the big issue is whether or not teams are given league titles, or whether clubs should be promoted and relegated.

Stanley has given his view on what should happen to Liverpool’s league title: “Void the season but have play-offs for European places. Right now, the only sensible option seems to be voiding the season across the English leagues.

“Yes, it’s tough on Liverpool. Well, tough doesn’t cover it. But given their recent form and the beauty of football, anything could have happened.

“Their recent run of two wins in six in all competitions is the proof it can’t just be handed to them on the assumption they would get the results they needed.”

Bold claim

This is a pretty bold claim from the talkSPORT employee, regardless of Liverpool’s current form, due to the gap between them and the rest of the Premier League.

They are currently 25 points above Manchester City, who have a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side. This means that even if Pep Guardiola’s men won every single one of their games in the rest of this season, Liverpool would require just six points from nine games to win the league without goal difference being a factor.

Liverpool may have not been at their best in recent weeks, but to steal the title from them in these circumstances would be incredibly cruel, especially when they still have the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion left to play.

Considering how dominant they have been for the majority of this campaign, the Reds deserve the title.

