Three iconic goals that Liverpool fans will never forget

Liverpool and its fans have been waiting patiently for their first ever Premier League title and once football resumes, it looks like the Reds will finally get their wish.

So to highlight the stellar season they’re having, lets open the vault and have a look at some iconic goals that have created history…

Steven Gerrard vs West Ham (2006 FA Cup final)

The Reds’ most recent FA Cup to date was won in truly spectacular style. As the clock ticked down, Liverpool were trailing 3-2 to the Irons who had one eye and indeed, one hand on the trophy. Until the hero of the hour struck on the cusp of full-time and netted a goal that fans will never be able to forget.

The skipper sent a magnificent strike hurtling into the back of the net from outside the box. A goal that maybe wouldn’t have happened without Gerrard carrying an injury, after he admitted he ‘gambled’ with the attempt because he was too tired to run with the ball.

The goal forced extra time, after which the Reds snatched what looked a certain victory from West Ham and lifted the cup after winning 3-1 on penalties.

Divock Origi vs Barcelona (2018 Champions League semi-final)

Corner taken quickly… ORIGI!

Arguably the most iconic comeback in European history and indeed one of Liverpool’s most important wins.

After taking a 3-0 thrashing at Camp Nou, Jurgen Klopp’s side already looked down and out – with little hope resting on the second semi-final leg at Anfield. But a dream was born and the men in red were determined to recreate the club’s most famous European night… an unbelievable 4-0 win took Liverpool into the final where they eventually went on to lift their sixth Champions League trophy.

Alexander-Arnold’s delivery and Origi’s finish to find Liverpool’s fourth goal has etched itself into the history books forever. Has the Anfield win overtaken that night in Istanbul?

Steven Gerrard vs Olympiacos (2005 Champions League – Group A)

Another European evening in the history books and another astonishing comeback to create one of the club’s most successful seasons. The Reds looked as though they wouldn’t make it out of Europe’s group stage, with their position in the competition resting solely on their second meeting with the Greek outfit.

After a goal from Rivaldo, Liverpool needed three to secure their progression into the knockouts. Florent Sinama-Pongolle and Neil Mellor netted the first two before the captain hammered the nail in the coffin. Gerrard’s late strike was enough to send his side into the Round of 16 in superb fashion, onwards to become eventual champions of Europe for the first time since 1984.

Not only did the Merseyside local help create history with the club, but his goal was the birth of some truly iconic commentary.

What other iconic Liverpool goals do you remember watching? Let us know in the comments!