Three moments in Liverpool history that riled the fanbase

Liverpool are certainly enjoying their glory days at the moment, having already won their sixth European title and scooping both the Club World Cup and Super Cup this season.

With their first ever Premier League win also on the horizon, it’s hard to imagine a time when the Reds weren’t cruising. But Liverpool have had a lot to fume about over the years; here are just three moments that really stirred the pot.

Philippe Coutinho’s ‘back injury’

Not long after signing a new five-year deal with the club, Coutinho was heavily linked to his dream move to Barcelona and eventually put in a transfer request. Of course, everyone knows how that story ended, and some Liverpool fans still haven’t forgiven him – but it’s the build-up of events that stung the worst.

The Brazilian was out of action for the Reds following an apparent back injury he had sustained ‘due to stress’. However, the sympathy from fans soon turned into hostility after Coutinho netted a goal for his country against Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers.

Apparently never injured at all, the 27-year-old went on to complete the move to La Liga shortly after. His actions leading up to his departure still leaves an extremely sour taste in the mouths of Liverpool fans.

Steven Gerrard’s transfer request

Despite devoting 17 years of his career to Anfield and leading his side to one of the club’s most historic ever wins in the 2005 Champions League, fans still can’t forgive Gerrard’s Chelsea temptation.

It was during a dark time in the Scouser’s career and Liverpool simply weren’t performing well enough in the league. After Chelsea showed interest, Gerrard handed in a transfer request just weeks after that night in Istanbul and the red half of Merseyside went into turmoil. Photos of shirt burning filled the media as Kopites prepared to see the back of their captain.

Of course, it all had a happy ending, but it was perhaps one of the most outrageous events in the club’s timeline.

Mamadou Sakho and Christian Benteke celebrate

One moment that really ruffled the feathers of the Liverpool fans was following recently departed Benteke’s goal against his former side in 2017. The Belgian’s goal secured an equaliser against the Reds which he relished in front of the Crystal Palace fans.

Sakho was on loan with the Eagles at the time prior to his permanent move and made the mistake of joining Benteke in his celebrations by performing a handshake on the touchline. Naturally, Liverpool fans hit the roof over the disrespect to the club he was still legally tied to.

Despite his apologies since the incident, Reds fans haven’t forgiven him over his complete lack of regard and professionalism.