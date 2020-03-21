3 reasons why Liverpool should sign Timo Werner

Liverpool’s Premier League season so far has been close to immaculate.

The Reds have won 27 of their 29 games to date, and currently top the table by a huge 25 points from Manchester City. They have only lost one game, and they are now just six points – two wins – from lifting the trophy at the end of the campaign – whenever that may be, of course.

Their disappointing defeats in the Champions League and FA Cup though – they were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid in the former and lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the latter – means there is certainly room for improvement, and that could very well come in the form of new recruits.

Timo Werner, of course, has been one of those to be consistently linked with a move to Anfield.

Michael Edwards has done some fantastic business at Anfield – the likes of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson were both signed for under £40m, for example – and he will be looking to get value for money this summer as well. Werner could fall into that category.

Here are three reasons why they should try and bring the RB Leipzig forward to Merseyside…

Prolific goalscorer

The 23-year-old is, if nothing else, a prolific goalscorer. So far this campaign, he has managed a huge 27 goals in 36 appearances – for context, only Robert Lewandowski has more than that in the whole of Germany.

It is not a one-off either. His Bundesliga tallies for RB Leipzig so far stand at 21, 13, 16 and 21, whilst he has 88 goals in 150 appearances in all competitions for Die Rotenbullen. Not only that, he has managed 11 strikes in 29 caps for Germany as well – quite frankly, there are very few better goalscorers in Europe right now.

Appealing fee

He is 23, can’t seem to stop scoring, and already plays in one of Europe’s top five leagues – you would surely expect him to cost the Reds an absolute fortune.

That, actually, appears not to be the case. It has been widely reported that he has a release clause of €58m (£53.3m) should he be signed by April. When you consider that Jadon Sancho, another Liverpool target, could cost over £100m, just like Kai Havertz – another player the Reds have their eye on – then signing the former VfB Stuttgart man for such a price looks like a bargain – relatively speaking, of course.

Good news for Roberto Firmino

For all of Firmino’s contribution to Liverpool’s link-up play – he has 12 assists this season in all competitions – questions still remain over his ability to put the ball into the back of the net. He has managed just 11 goals in all competitions this term, which is considerably less than Sadio Mane’s 18 and Salah’s 20.

Bringing in Werner, though, would surely take some of that pressure off Firmino. It could even lead to a formation change – Liverpool have already used a 4-2-3-1 formation this term, with the Brazil international in the number 10 role, to great effect.

That, in turn, would allow the 28-year-old to concentrate on that part of his game rather than having to worry about the amount of times he hits the back of the net.