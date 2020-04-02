 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans want to sign Timo Werner & Houssem Aouar

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 06:20pm

Liverpool fans on Twitter have been discussing players from across Europe who they want to see arrive at Anfield.

Indeed, in the absence of regular football attentions have been turning towards potential transfers, and it appears that plenty of supporters admire two players in particular.

A fan account recently asked the Reds faithful to name one player they’d sign from Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League and the Championship.

Naturally, a whole host of star names from across the continent were mentioned, but there were two that were prominent in a whole host of responses.

The players in question: Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar, who are valued at £72m and £49.5m by Transfermarkt respectively.

The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 stars have both been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Liverpool’s interest in Werner, 24, has been documented for a number of months, while the club have also been credited with interest in Aouar, 21, in the past.

Both players are stars in their divisions and, given they are at relatively early stages in their careers and have plenty of scope for improvement, it’s easy to understand why supporters are so eager to see them pull on the famous red shirt next season.

Who should Liverpool sign?

Werner

Werner

Aouar

Aouar

Both

Both

Neither

Neither

Whether Jurgen Klopp will be able to bring both players to the club, however, remains to be seen.

Here’s what the fans had to say when asked who they’d like to sign…

