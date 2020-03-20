Liverpool show interest in signing Arsenal captain Aubameyang

Liverpool are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, per 90min.

What’s the word?

The Gabon international is said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the summer, with Chelsea the latest club to enter the race.

The report states that Barcelona are monitoring Aubameyang’s situation, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan, having worked with the 30-year-old at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang or Werner?

While they are understood to be prioritising a move for Timo Werner, 90min claims there has been real interest from the Reds in snaffling the striker away from north London.

A coup

Aubameyang would be a better signing than Werner.

He may well prove to be more expensive – the Germany international would cost a reported £51m – but he has Premier League experience and a pedigree of playing under Klopp. Aubameyang is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt.

During his time at Arsenal, he has scored 61 goals in 97 games and has become the club’s captain to boot.

Under Klopp, while at Dortmund, he was just as lethal, scoring 41 goals and registering 16 assists in 93 matches.

Werner, by comparison, has scored 88 goals in 150 appearances for Leipzig.

The Reds boss ought to stick to what he knows this summer and attempt to beat Chelsea to the punch, particularly if Arsenal, who are currently ninth in the suspended Premier League, fail to qualify for Europe.

It would send a message of intent and improve his frontline in a way that Werner simply won’t.

