Liverpool face a battle to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer, per Sport1.

What’s the word?

The Reds have long been linked with a bid for the striker and The Athletic have previously reported that the Germany international wants to complete a move to Anfield.

However, while Sport1 claims that the Reds are still in the race, so are Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of the summer window.

Indeed, a release clause allows Werner to leave Leipzig for a fee of £51m, a relative pittance for a player in such electric form, and that appears to have attracted interest from across England.

Werner has scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 games thus far this season.

Decision time

Liverpool risk letting Werner slip through their fingers but Michael Edwards, their sporting director, has a decision to make.

Does moving for the striker actually make sense?

One has to think that the Reds have a greater need for either a creative midfielder or a world-class defender to partner Virgil van Dijk.

As clubs circle Werner and Liverpool’s move is put in apparent jeopardy, it is time to weigh up whether or not he is actually worth the money.

There is certainly an argument to be made that Chelsea and United perhaps have a greater need for him – they don’t have any of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino after all.

This could be Edwards’ way out of making a potential blunder.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are prioritising the wrong move this summer!