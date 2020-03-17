Liverpool’s pursuit of Doku given boost by Bellamy

Anderlecht’s Under-21 boss, and former Liverpool star, Craig Bellamy has issued a positive update on Reds target Jeremy Doku ahead of the summer transfer window, per Ghanasoccernet.

What’s the word?

The teenager’s father has already claimed, via Metro, that Doku had a tour of Liverpool’s training facilities, with Jurgen Klopp explaining privately that he saw him as “a potential successor to Sadio Mane”.

No deal was done when Doku was 16 and he has remained at Anderlecht, where he has already made a first-team breakthrough.

At the age of 17, he has made 21 league appearances, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

But according to Belgian media, Liverpool are likely to come calling again during the next transfer window.

Would Liverpool win a bidding war with Barcelona for Doku?

Absolutely! Vote Nope! Vote

And Bellamy claims that Anderlecht will not stand in the forward’s way should big clubs, such as Barcelona, come calling this summer.

He said: “If Barcelona comes, we will not block anyone.

“But then we have to make sure that the follow-up is ready. And we have incredible players in the youth teams.

“Selling young talents is the simplest way to make a profit. It is not realistic to think that you can keep promising young people for five years. Those times are over.

“But we have to give those players opportunities. Then they will stay for a while. ”

Call yourself a Liverpool expert? How much did each of these big-money January signings cost?

1 of 19 How much did Liverpool pay to sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg? £7.25m £6m £7.5m £8m

On Barca’s level

Liverpool have ascended to super-club status in recent seasons and are just as attractive a destination as Barcelona.

Indeed, the Reds are on the verge of winning the Premier League title and have reached the last two Champions League finals; Barca have not been in a European showpiece since the 2014-15 season.

They are a club on the up and one has to think that if Anderlecht won’t stand in the way of a move to the Nou Camp, interest from Liverpool falls into that same category as well.

He is valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt but it’s likely Anderlecht would encourage a bidding war were it to come to it this summer.

Liverpool, though, have every right to believe they can snaffle him away, and deserve to be spoken about by Bellamy and co. in the same breath as Barca.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans have reacted to some good news about this star!