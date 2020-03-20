Liverpool snubbed by in-demand teenager Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has snubbed a move to Liverpool this summer, per The Daily Star.

What’s the word?

The Birmingham City ace is in demand, with a number of clubs said to be interested in bringing him in this summer.

Indeed, both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are claimed to be leading the race, despite interest from the Reds, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Will Liverpool regret missing out on Bellingham?

Yep! Vote Nope! Vote

The Star claims that the 16-year-old, valued at £30m, has narrowed his choices down to either United or Dortmund, seemingly snubbing the prospect of a move to Anfield.

He has made a major breakthrough at Birmingham this season, making 35 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals, while registering three assists.

No clues: Can you name the season these iconic Liverpool images belong to?

1 of 25 Which season does this iconic Liverpool image belong to? 1995/96 1996/97 1994/95 1993/94

No pathway

This could well be a consequence of Liverpool’s limited first-team pathway.

They have so many midfielders that would be ahead of Bellingham, that it is perhaps understandable that the teenager is not keen on a move to Merseyside.

They have Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Adam Lallana who can all play in central midfield.

That is seven players who could well be in Bellingham’s path.

And it’s a similar case in other positions. Can any young player reasonably expect to take much game-time from the likes of Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk or any of Liverpool’s famed front three?

Throw in the fact there are already so many talented young players on the books at Liverpool – like Merseyside Derby goalscorer Curtis Jones and 16-year-old wonderkid Harvey Elliott – that even Harry Wilson had to settle for a Premier League loan after scoring 16 times last season, and it’s clear why a prospect like Bellingham might have his doubts over an Anfield move.

It is completely understandable that he is instead looking at other options but, wherever he ends up, this will likely be a ‘what could have been’ question for the Reds in five years’ time.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at the wrong signing this summer!