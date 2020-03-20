Liverpool striker Origi should seek a summer exit

Divock Origi has become something of a cult hero at Liverpool.

The striker is seen as a super sub, the player capable of coming off the bench and rescuing games for the club.

Indeed, this season, he has started just five Premier League games, and one Champions League match.

Last season, in which he scored famous goals against Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur en route to lifting the trophy, he made six starts in the league and the Champions League combined.

Why is he wasting his talent?

This is a Belgium international who has shown that he can lead a line effectively and he remains in his prime; he will turn 25 next month.

It seems bizarre, then, that he is so willing to play a bit-part role at Anfield.

At Lille, he scored 16 goals in 89 games, while at Wolfsburg he had seven in 36. He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt.

He has matured at Liverpool, for sure, and is a man for big occasions – as shown by his Champions League exploits last season, as well as a goal in a league Merseyside derby.

Of course, it must be noted that he is battling with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane for a starting spot but that is no excuse.

Origi is quick, strong, and has a poacher’s eye for goal; there is a reason he has 28 caps for Belgium in addition to his club outings.

There is real talent and potential within the forward and yet he appears content, for now at least, to play second fiddle to a trio that will not be dislodged anytime soon.

Add into the equation the fact that Liverpool appear to be pursuing Timo Werner, the RB Leipzig striker, and one has to wonder whether Origi will get any game time at all next season.

It makes sense, then, for him to consider a move to pastures new when the transfer window eventually reopens.

He would be an asset, potentially even a star to another team that wanted to take him on; Liverpool simply don’t seem to realise that.

