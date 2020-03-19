Liverpool have to keep James Milner at the club

James Milner continues to defy his years at Liverpool and he must be kept at all costs until his retirement.

On the chalkboard

The 34-year-old, who was handed a new contract in December, has made just seven Premier League starts this season but he has also made 11 substitute appearances, and has been exceptional throughout.

In December, ironically, he talked about the possibility of a move to Leeds United, insisting that he would love to finish his career at Elland Road.

There has been a great deal of speculation throughout the past few weeks, however, surrounding the future of a couple of Liverpool stars, with Sadio Mane linked with Real Madrid.

Milner’s future, though, has to be a priority, especially if Premier League-bound Leeds do eventually come up and try to tempt him to Yorkshire.

Per WhoScored, he has scored two goals and registered two assists in the league, while maintaining a passing accuracy of 86.7%.

Milner, defensively, averages 0.7 tackles per game, just 0.4 fouls, 0.8 clearances, as well as 0.7 shots per game, while he is dispossessed just 0.2 times per game.

Those numbers may not particularly stand out but they speak to a player who is assiduous in every single outlet of the game.

Whenever the £7.2m-rated man is on the ball, he rarely loses it, and he remains a stand-out player in central midfield.

Milner’s amazing versatility has seen him play in central midfield, at left-back, at right-back, on the left of midfield, and in defensive midfield.

Incredible servant

Milner has been with Liverpool since 2015 and has been a cornerstone of the success they have had.

He has won the Champions League with them, played a key role as they have stormed to within an inch of the Premier League title, won the UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

At the age of 34, he continues to defy his age; a recent goal-line clearance against AFC Bournemouth ensured they took all three points at Anfield.

Of course, he will turn 35 next year but he is being managed well, is remaining integral whenever he is on the pitch and is the club’s vice-captain.

Purely for his influence, he should be convinced to finish his career at Anfield; he would be missed if he left.

