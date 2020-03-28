Liverpool sporting director Edwards faces tough task this summer

Michael Edwards faces the hardest job in football this summer.

Liverpool’s sporting director will be tasked with bringing in the transfers at the club when the window reopens and he will not be envied.

This, after all, will come after a season in which the Reds have streaked 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and firmly established themselves as one of the finest teams in the history of the division.

There are no clear weaknesses within the squad.

Sure, one could argue that Virgil van Dijk needs a world-class partner but bringing one in would halt the development of Joe Gomez, a promising, exciting English centre-back. One would have expected him to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 before its postponement.

There could well be a creative midfielder to come in but that would hinder the delicate balance in the centre of the pitch that is so well-patrolled by Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum.

It appears that Timo Werner of RB Leipzig is a target but he could well face a battle to get in the team, even considering his purported £51m asking price. Will he be able to dislodge Roberto Firmino, who has become so fundamental to the way Jurgen Klopp plays.

Beyond this, then, is the idea of bringing in substitutes and that is a tough sell.

It is something that Tottenham Hotspur have often brushed up against; what striker wants to be second-choice to Harry Kane? The only player they have found, thus far, is Fernando Llorente.

Liverpool face a similar conundrum but it can be applied to pretty much any position on the pitch.

Edwards will surely have money to spend – the Reds will win the Premier League if and when it resumes, barring a collapse surpassing that of the famous racehorse Devon Loch – but whether he can convince anyone to come to Anfield will be the true test.

It is a tougher sell than many people realise.

“Come and play for Liverpool, and sit on our bench, unless someone gets injured.”

It must be said that Edwards has been a key component in the building of this team; he is now likely to be a victim of his own success.

