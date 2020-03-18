Liverpool yet to receive a bid for Mane from Real Madrid

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce says that there has been no contact between Real Madrid and the Reds over a possible deal for Sadio Mane this summer, per a Mailbag article.

What’s the word?

The Daily Mirror claimed earlier this week that Mane has been identified as the Spanish club’s top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report states that Real felt they may have to pay up to £140m to lure him away from Anfield.

But Pearce says that they have yet to initiate contact with the Reds over a possible move.

He said: “Madrid have been keen on Mane previously but there has been no contact recently. It’s just speculation.

“There’s no way that Liverpool should even consider offers for him this summer. He’s coming into his prime and is on a long-term contract.

“I’d be very surprised if Mane wanted to move on, anyway. He knows he’s loved at Anfield and is part of a special team challenging for the biggest prizes.”

Music to their ears

This is exceptional news for Liverpool.

Mane has been in absolutely brilliant form for the club this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 12 assists as Jurgen Klopp’s men coast towards the Premier League title.

There could have been a fear that, if Real came knocking, Mane could have been tempted by a potential new challenge, especially at a club the size of Madrid.

But that the Spanish club have not even opened a dialogue suggests that the Reds will be able to keep hold of the Senegal international in the coming months.

If the Reds want to retain the title that they are so close to winning next season, they will need him both in their squad and at his very best.

