Liverpool appear to be prioritising the wrong area in the summer transfer window.

The club have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner but there simply isn’t as much of a need to bring the Germany international into the club as players in other positions.

The club have a rather functional midfield, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all battling to start under Jurgen Klopp. In defence, too, there is a remarkable drop-off in quality beyond Virgil van Dijk; Joe Gomez is an England international but both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren could be upgraded.

In attack, they are fine. Sure, Xherdan Shaqiri could be replaced, as could Divock Origi, but they are back-up talents, players to potentially come off the bench and influence the game in the final few minutes of a match.

Bringing Werner into the club would mean attempting to dismantle the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, but they have such a telepathic partnership that breaking that trio up would be close to sacrilege.

Michael Edwards, the club’s sporting director, then, would be better off apportioning the funds it would take to buy Werner – £51m, according to The Athletic – on a different position.

Liverpool, of course, have been brilliant this season and suggesting improvements feels slightly redundant when they are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

But bringing in a genuinely exceptional defender to partner van Dijk, and potentially a playmaker who can supplement the threat of the front three ahead of perhaps Henderson and Fabinho, feels like a more important acquisition than bringing Werner into the club.

Edwards, at the moment, is looking in the wrong place. It would be a mistake by landing Werner.

