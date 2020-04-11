Two Liverpool players who have let Jurgen Klopp down this season

Before the Premier League was put on hiatus due to the severity of current events, Liverpool were running away with the title and looked sure to be crowned champions for the first time in 30 years.

The Reds have also enjoyed lifting the Super Cup and Club World Cup earlier this season, but not every player has lived up the ‘world-class’ status that Liverpool have stamped themselves with this term.

Adrian

Still a sore subject amongst Kopites after the Spaniard pretty much singlehandedly sent his side crashing out of two competitions this campaign.

Granted, Adrian wasn’t brought in to be fighting for the No. 1 shirt, he simply needed to provide cover for Alisson. But any back-up goalkeeper must be ready when called upon and for the most part, Adrian hasn’t been.

His heroics in the Super Cup final have been overshadowed by his errors in the FA Cup and Champions League. In his last three games, Adrian has earned an average rating of 6, after two costly blunders led to an opposition goal.

The former West Ham man has featured in 18 matches across all competitions this season but has a clean sheet percentage of just 17%. In ten less games, Adrian has conceded more goals (24) than Alisson (17), including unnecessary goals scored by the likes of Norwich, Southampton, Newcastle and Brighton.

When it has mattered most, Adrian has failed to step up to the plate.

Fabinho

The Brazilian’s recent injury seems to have seriously hindered his confidence – Fabinho missed 27% of the season due to ligament damage.

His last five games haven’t been up to his usual standard, including the most recent tie against Atletico in which Jurgen Klopp left him on the bench until extra-time. In Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup, Fabinho was the worst player on the pitch according to Sofascore ratings.

Fabinho has racked up some alarming stats during his last five starts for the Reds. The 26-year-old lost 37 duels, was dribbled past 13 times and gave up possession a staggering 62 times.

It simply isn’t good enough for a first-choice defensive midfielder playing for the Premier League winners-elect to be tallying such alarming personal numbers.

What do you think, Liverpool fans? Do you agree with the above or are there others who could’ve been better this season?