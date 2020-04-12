Two unsung Liverpool players who have impressed from under the radar this season

Liverpool are having the season of their lives as they inch ever closer to lifting their first-ever Premier League trophy.

Jurgen Klopp will be overjoyed with the performances superstars like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané have put in, but what about the rest? Here’s a look at two players who have been quietly grafting away in 2019/2020…

Joe Gomez

Like almost any other centre-back in the world, if you’re paired up with Virgil van Dijk in defence, you’re going to slip out of the limelight a little. But the Dutchman’s new deputy has been stellar this season, stepping in during the absence of Joel Matip and putting himself on a pedestal above Dejan Lovren.

In comparison to Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi (0.8), Gomez is dribbled past less times on average (0.4) per match and averages more passes (67.1) than the Argentinian’s 63.1. In fact, Liverpool’s 22-year-old completes an average of 1.3 interceptions per 90 minutes, higher than that of van Dijk (1) and fellow Englishman Trent Alexander-Arnold (1.2), according to WhoScored.

It seems it’s been easy to overlook the talent and work-rate of Gomez who operates across a back four worth a combined £248.8million, to which Liverpool’s No.12 makes up just £30m of. But pound signs aren’t everything and the Reds arguably wouldn’t be in this insanely strong position without the consistency of Gomez this season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool’s midfield has been a conundrum as Klopp seems to still be working out which combination is the key to success. Before suffering an ACL injury, Oxlade-Chamberlain tallied three goals and seven assists in the Premier League which was far more than midfield teammate Georginio Wijnaldum (one goal, two assists).

The Merseyside outfit have plugged plenty of holes with the money from Philippe Coutinho’s mammoth sale, but are still yet to bring in an attacking midfielder of the Brazilian’s variety. A fit and firing Chamberlain might be the answer to these problems.

The best thing about the Ox is his willingness to shoot from range and more importantly, hit the target. His wonder-goal against Man City in the Champions League oozed Coutinho/Gerrard standards and that’s what Liverpool have been missing against tough, defensive opponents.

Unless Liverpool recruit someone else in the summer transfer window, Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to be operating in the heart of the midfield at every possible chance.

Who has had the better season at Liverpool?

What do you think, Liverpool fans? Do you agree with the above or have there been better unsung heroes this season?