The best players in Liverpool’s U23s

There are a number of players hoping to make the jump from Liverpool’s U23 to the senior squad in the coming months.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s men have a hotbed of talent on their doorstep, with a number of players knocking on the door of the first-team.

It is, of course, difficult to find yourself into the starting XI of the Premier League leaders; they are 25 points clear of Manchester City.

Football FanCast, thus, have taken a look at the stats to see which players are ready to make the leap.

All stats are taken from Liverpool U23’s fbref page unless otherwise stated.

Goals

Curtis Jones will be a familiar name to most Liverpool fans, given that he scored a brilliant goal in the FA Cup against Everton. He was also on the scoresheet against Shrewsbury Town.

And he has been scoring goals for the U23s, netting nine in 14 games.

That is a long way ahead of Luis Longstaff, who has four goals to his name, and Rhian Brewster, who has four as well, though he has joined Swansea City on loan.

Assists

Harvey Elliot is a prodigious talent.

Signed from Fulham in the summer, he has the distinction of being the youngest player in history to play in the Premier League.

Just 16, he has made seven senior appearances for the Reds and has laid on a team-high four assists for the U23s from the right flank.

Jones, perhaps unsurprisingly, is second, with three.

Matches played

Elijah Dixon-Bonner is ever-present for the U23s.

He has made a total of 16 appearances for the club this season and is an impressive central midfielder.

An England U17 international, he is just 19 and his game time has reflected his standing amongst the club’s top youngsters.

He has just one senior appearance under his belt for Liverpool but he will surely add to that in the coming months.

Jones and Tony Gallacher follow behind with 14 appearances.

Goals per 90

Joe Hardy is clearly an excellent talent.

Just 21, he has played three times for the U23s and has, impressively, scored three goals.

Signed from Brentford B in January, it remains to be seen how he develops but he has started his career in fine form.

Per a talkSPORT article announcing Hardy’s signing, he scored 40 goals in 80 games for his previous club, and was on the books at Manchester City before moving to the Bees.

He could be one to watch.

