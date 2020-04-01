 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans rave over van Dijk's tweet to Jamie Carragher

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 04:00pm

In the absence of regular football, it is no surprise that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk got plenty of traction on his Twitter Q&A on Tuesday evening.

The Netherlands international invited the Twitter-sphere to ask questions about his career, and plenty of fans were eager to get involved.

However, it was not just supporters who sent questions in his direction.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also got in on the act with a tongue-in-cheek question designed to coax one obvious answer out of van Dijk.

But he didn’t take the bait and instead he poked fun at the current Sky Sports pundit, suggesting that former Red Sami Hyypia is the player who he’s based his game on.

Unsurprisingly, the Twitter interaction between two legendary figures caused quite the frenzy amongst the club’s supporters.

Is VVD Liverpool's best ever CB?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Indeed, van Dijk’s tweet was hailed as “genius” by one fan, while others were simply left in stitches.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say in response to the tweet…

