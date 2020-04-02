Van Dijk makes admission about 100m sprint race

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk invited fans on Twitter to partake in a Q&A on Tuesday evening.

In the absence of regular football matches, fans have been starved of the opportunity to see their heroes in action, but van Dijk’s social media interaction did something to bridge the gap between supporters and players.

Hoards of questions flooded in for the Netherlands international to consider, and one question prompted a rather surprising answer.

Indeed, the former Celtic and Southampton star was asked who would win in a 100m sprint between him, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

His answer: himself or Gomez.

Given Robertson’s speed is one of the most outstanding and impressive qualities in his repertoire, the response certainly caught the eye.

Perhaps this was merely van Dijk’s way of subtly taking a dig at Robertson, but the Scotland international, who is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt, refused to take the bait if that was indeed the intention.

The 28-year-old has a tendency to glide across the turf in an effortless manner which suggests he always has an extra gear to find, so perhaps he could beat the flying left-back in a 100m sprint.

For now, however, we’ll just have to take van Dijk’s word for it.

In other Liverpool news, James Pearce has made an intriguing admission about Yasser Larouci…