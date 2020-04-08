Gary Weaver claims Liverpool scout watched Ben White on a regular basis

Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver claimed that Liverpool have had scouts watch Ben White regularly this season, during a recent episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

What did he say?

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all been monitoring the Brighton & Hove Albion defender this season during his loan spell at Leeds United.

White has made 37 starts for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Championship this season, with his consistent performances attracting plenty of attention.

Liverpool are particularly interested, according to Weaver, who claimed that they have sent scout Andy O’Brien to watch almost every game White has played this season.

“I think Andy O’Brien, who’s a Liverpool scout, has watched almost every single game of Ben White,” Weaver told the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

“He’s obviously at parent club Brighton, but the big teams are interested. He’s taken everything in his stride, and he’s a top, top-quality player.”

Wanted man

It is no surprise to see how the interest in White has grown this season, with his technical and defensive qualities a real strength in his game.

White’s technical ability is perhaps what has attracted Premier League sides most, while at 22 years of age he has plenty of room to improve and develop.