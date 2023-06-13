Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid phenom Federico Valverde this summer and have tested the waters with an opening offer, according to reports in Spain.

What's the latest on Federico Valverde to Liverpool?

Indeed, the report claims that after previously considering the 24-year-old indispensable, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would now consider a transfer if his €80m (£69m) initial valuation is met.

The Uruguayan has already been subject to a €60m (£52m) offer from the Anfield side this summer, it states, and given his meteoric rise over the past several seasons, he might just be the perfect addition for the Premier League outfit.

The summer acquisition of Jude Bellingham - Real beating Liverpool in the race for the England international - has left the LaLiga giants' centre congested, and it might just be the apt moment to pounce for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Could Liverpool really sign Federico Valverde?

One year ago, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed Valverde as "untouchable" after securing the LaLiga title and soon after going on to clinch the Champions League in the final against Klopp's side - where the dynamic midfielder's exquisite cross-field pass found Vinicius Jr. to glean the continental trophy.

It was an illustrious campaign that saw Valverde play 46 times, since finding the Midas touch in front of goal and scoring 12 times across all competitions this term, also supplying seven assists, as his prestigious outfit clinched the Copa del Rey, earning praise as "unbelievable" by Joe Cole.

Given James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all departing Merseyside upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, Valverde could be an upgrade of the tallest order, and given his dynamism as a central star and effective right-flanker, he could adopt Milner's mantle at the club.

The 37-year-old has been a stalwart and a consummate professional under Klopp's wing since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, making 332 appearances and being instrumental in securing a wealth of major honours such as, notably, the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The £60k-per-week former England international has earned praise as "unflappable" by BBC's Garth Crooks and "unbelievable" by Klopp, and Valverde could now be the dream heir.

For all Milner's superlative leadership ability and unwavering tenacity on the pitch, he is in the twilight of his career and the younger, more robust Uruguayan would undoubtedly be an upgrade.

As per FBref, the £134k-per-week gem ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 16% for rate of assists, the top 16% for pass completion, the top 9% for progressive carries and the top 8% for progressive passes received per 90.

He could reignite Liverpool's centre as a new driving force, while also flourishing out wide when called upon, and Klopp must ensure that every possible avenue is explored to bring him to Anfield, where he could quite possibly be the formula to rekindle the blistering success that dwindled this term.