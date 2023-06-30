Liverpool are believed to be considering lodging a formal offer for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde this summer, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to revive his midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for just £35m, while the likes of Khephren Thuram and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been linked with a move to the Anfield side of late.

Perhaps a more difficult target comes in the form of Valverde, with the Merseyside outfit previously credited with an interest in the Uruguayan midfielder last summer.

And now, according to Spanish sources, Liverpool are preparing a mouth-watering €90m (£77m) offer for the 24-year-old, with the club's German manager said to be a huge admirer of the dynamic ace.

While a transfer might seem unlikely, Valverde's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has come into question following a string of central signings over the past several years, condensing the position with a wealth of first-rate talent, and Florentino Perez might just consider a bid if the sum is appealing enough.

Should Liverpool sign Fede Valverde?

While many will think Liverpool might be deterred by Real's demands, there is every possibility that concrete negotiations could commence if both outfits can find common ground.

And while Valverde was hailed as "untouchable" by Carlo Ancelotti one year ago, there is maybe cause for hope at Anfield following Los Blancos' acquisition of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €103m (£88.5m).

Valverde is exactly the sort of profile Klopp needs to rejuvenate his side following a disappointing campaign that resulted in a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and a failure to add to the silverware gleaned across the past six years.

He could even emulate the role of Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City, with the 32-year-old general joining Barcelona on a free transfer this summer after making 304 appearances for the Citizens, registering 100 direct contributions and being heralded as "incredible" and "intelligent" by Pep Guardiola.

Gundogan offers a different dynamic from the centre and is adept as both as a playmaker and a box-to-box midfielder, ranking among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 17% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for pass completion and the top 20% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

Valverde, who has been called "unbelievable" by Joe Cole, also flourishes across a wealth of positions and could offer Liverpool the kind of dynamism they need to challenge across multiple fronts next term.

And given the likeness to Gundogan, it might be the perfect formula for success, given Klopp's past with the 67-cap international; the Liverpool manager secured the sensation for Borussia Dortmund for €4m (£3.5m) in 2011, where he would forge 157 appearances for the Yellow Wall, winning the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal in his first season at the club.

The £135k-per-week Valverde - dubbed an "absolute machine" by BBC Sport's Raj Chohan - also ranks among the top 7% of positional peers for goals, the top 16% for assists, the top 16% for pass completion and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90.

Valverde is the driving force Klopp craves and while a deal might prove somewhat strenuous to get over the line, if he is indeed available for transfer the kitchen sink must be thrown at bringing him to Liverpool.