Liverpool are still considering a deal for Juventus ace Federico Chiesa this summer, and Jurgen Klopp's interest may now be piqued following recent revelations regarding the Italy international's transfer status.

What's the latest on Federico Chiesa to Liverpool?

That's according to newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport - via Paisley Gates - who claim that the Reds might now pursue a transfer for the winger after his €60m (£52m) valuation was slashed to just €40m (£35m).

It's claimed that Chiesa and manager Massimiliano Allegri do not have a good relationship and, as such, he is not considered indispensable; this is compounded by the Old Lady's financial problems.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

Liverpool are focusing on the midfield and defence this summer, but if an apt opportunity arises, Klopp might be inclined to take a closer look at the feasibility of bringing the Italy international to Anfield.

How good is Federico Chiesa?

Liverpool's attack is the one area of the pitch that supporters do not seem to be concerned about at present, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and co looking set to bring goals in abundance for the Merseyside outfit over the coming months - and likely years.

Regardless, with Chiesa ostensibly available for a relatively small fee - especially in today's market - the powers that be at Anfield might decide to enter formal negotiations to secure his signature.

Chiesa spent the lion's share of the past two campaigns sidelined following a detrimental ACL injury last year, missing 62 matches of competitive club action.

However, the 25-year-old did start to find his feet again in the closing stages of the 22/23 season, scoring two goals and supplying two assists across the final five matches of the league term.

If the "wizard" - as praised by writer Roger Bennett - can find consistency in his fitness levels, Liverpool could boast a dynamic new wideman for years to come, with FBref ranking Chiesa across the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 15% for progressive carries, the top 17% for successful take-ons and the top 13% for tackles per 90.

As such, the stats-led site have likened the £152k-per-week phenom to Arsenal's prodigious talent Bukayo Saka, with the 21-year-old one of the centrepieces of the Gunners' resounding revival over the past couple of years.

Arsenal qualified for the Champions League this year after seven seasons away and took Manchester City to the wire in the Premier League title race, looking set for their first league triumph since 2004 before a late blip put Pep Guardiola's imperious team in the driving seat.

Saka was described as "electric" by Statman Dave for his fantastic exploits for the north London side last year, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists from 38 matches in the English top-flight.

This season, Arsenal kicked off their campaign with victory in the Community Shield against the Citizens, with Saka providing Leandro Trossard with the assist to take the match to penalties in the dying embers.

As per FBref, the Hale End graduate ranks among the top 20% of positional peers for goals, the top 18% for assists, the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 6% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

Chiesa's style is direct and aggressive, much like Saka's, and both players possess a knack for attacking with both direct goal threat and creativity, which could serve Liverpool well in the dynamism and flexibility of their frontline.

Chiesa would no doubt be a "potent" presence - as he has been called by Rio Ferdinand - for Klopp's side and while his signature might not be the priority, if the chance to sign him does arise, then the Reds must at least look into the prospect of snapping him up.