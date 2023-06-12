Liverpool are the most advanced club with interest in bringing Juventus forward Federico Chiesa to the Premier League, according to reports in Italy.

Who is Federico Chiesa?

Chiesa is naturally a left-sided winger who permanently arrived at the Allianz Stadium last summer following a successful two-year loan from Fiorentina, as per Transfermarkt, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 94 appearances across both spells.

The Italy international still has another two years remaining on his contract with Massimiliano Allegri’s side but Corriere dello Sport have claimed that he doesn’t feel part of the project and could therefore be considering a departure during the upcoming window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport back in February, reliable journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested that the 25-year-old could be a player that FSG and Jurgen Klopp might be “looking at” as an option, and it would appear that he’s right if the following update is to be believed.

Are Liverpool signing Chiesa?

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Chiesa has “English sirens” going off for him with Newcastle and Manchester United both keen on a deal, but it’s Liverpool who are “above all” when it comes to the strongest interest.

The Reds manager is reportedly “in particular very intrigued” by his target and he and the rest of the hierarchy would like to “give him the chance of moving to the Premier League”.

Could Chiesa be a good addition for Klopp?

Liverpool will be aware that Chiesa missed 17 Serie A games with various injury and fitness issues last season, but he’s still shown what he’s capable of when on the field, having been dubbed a “difference maker” and "one of the most exciting players around" by journalist Josh Bunting.

The LIAN Sports Group client, who earns £152k-per-week, posted seven goal contributions (five assists and two goals) in 21 league appearances during the previous term and was averaging 4.34 shot-creating actions per game, which was the third-highest total in his squad, as per FBRef, despite him spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines.

He would also add wonderful versatility to the boss’ squad with his ability to operate in seven different positions across the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield.

While signings in the centre of the park are being viewed as a priority for Liverpool this summer and understandably so given last season's struggles there, the Reds could have the best of both worlds by bringing someone like Chiesa to Anfield.