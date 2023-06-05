Liverpool are interested in completing a swoop for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer after the Italian's recovery from a long-term injury...

What's the latest on Federico Chiesa to Liverpool?

That's according to Italian outfit Gazzetta dello Sport (via Paisley Gates), who claim that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool - with competition from Bayern Munich - will attempt to complete the transfer of the 25-year-old Old Lady star for €45m (£39m).

Chiesa has been plagued with injury over the past few seasons and it remains to be seen whether the Reds hierarchy deem it to be an auspicious move.

However, the £155k-per-week gem is one of the most creative wingers in Europe and could create a new dimension to Klopp's system, with just two years left on his current deal too

Should Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa?

Liverpool's recent transfer activity has been harangued by supporters inside and outside the club alike, with the loan signing of Arthur the only central midfield acquisition last summer despite the glaring need for central reinforcements.

The offensive calibre has been rekindled, if not quite at the imperious best of Liverpool's prime period under Klopp's reign, and Darwin Nunez (£85m), Cody Gakpo (£35m), and Luis Diaz (£37m) have all been signed over the past 18 months, yielding more than a few tantalising flashes of a world-class strikeforce.

Despite the emphasis now fixing on the bolstering of the midfield this summer, Chiesa's name continues to churn around the whirring rumour mill, with reports from January tethering the Italy international to links to Anfield.

And what creativity he would bring to Merseyside, hailed as a "wizard" by broadcaster Roger Bennett for his feats on the pitch and registering ten direct goal contributions from just 11 starts across all competitions following his comeback from a detrimental injury layoff that has left him on the sidelines for, incredibly, 62 matches across the past two terms.

It's a gamble, no doubt, but one that might pay off as Klopp crafts a world-class sheen to a team that has fallen from prominence this season, languishing in fifth place in the Premier League as the campaign pulls its drapes closed.

The rich pool of attacking talent at Anfield would allow Chiesa to effectively manage his game time, while still maintaining a "potent" aura - as stated by Rio Ferdinand - ranking among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of assists, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 16% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

He could make a resurgence to the very forefront on the alternate flank to Diaz, who has endured a similarly injury-stricken time of late, having sustained an injury against Arsenal in October and missing 31 matches as a result.

Diaz, described as a "livewire" by journalist Peter Hall, is one of Europe's most fleet-footed and enterprising wide vehicles around, himself ranking well despite his hampered year, sitting among the top 12% of positional peers for pass completion and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90.

With such first-rate driving forces down the flanks, Liverpool could reach their zenith once again; Mohamed Salah, imperious goalscorer and devastating offensive phenomenon, has plundered 30 goals and 16 assists this season despite his outfit's woes, but finds fruit cutting inside and wreaking havoc in the danger areas - ranking among the top 1% of peers for touches in the attacking box per 90, and a wide player more suited to a more traditional wing role could pay dividends.

Injecting the fresh dimension that Chiesa would indeed bring could only enhance Liverpool's prospects of success, with the 40-cap international's dynamism perhaps proving the difference between a rekindling of the fire and a resplendent Anfield renaissance next term.