Liverpool are set to hold talks with the agents of Federico Chiesa, after they flew out to England, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Paisley Gates.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have been busy already this summer, having added both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks. It now appears as though they are targeting other areas of the field to strengthen for the time being, with plenty of names still being linked with an Anfield switch.

One of the latest targets is seemingly Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace. Liverpool have been named as one of the teams contemplating a bid for the defender and it seems they are ready to go head-to-head with other Premier League sides in an effort to tempt him into a move to them.

Perr Schuurs is another player who has entered their transfer wishlist, with the Torino man having already had a bid lodged for his services from the Anfield outfit. That offer was rejected, but the club are ready to go back in with another approach in order to try and get him to England, so it certainly seems like they are after a centre-back.

Are Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa?

At the other end of the pitch, it seems things are moving forward in terms of a potential move for Federico Chiesa. According to Corriere dello Sport, via Paisley Gates, the winger's agents have flown to England to enter talks with all interested parties, which includes Liverpool.

His representatives have flown to the UK in a bid to hash out terms over a potential move and to try and increase the interest in his services, and the Reds have apparently already had a 40 million Euros (or £34m) bid turned down.

Liverpool are one of those teams who will be speaking to his agents over a potential transfer, which would allegedly cost around 60 million Euros (or £51m) - the player is apparently keen on a move away from Juventus this summer, which could help find a middle ground between those two prices.

Chiesa started only six Serie A games for the Turin side in 2022/23, but that largely comes down to a number of injury issues. He was mainly used as a substitute and was able to contribute two goals and five assists despite a lack of first-team minutes. No longer a guaranteed starter and said to be falling out with Massimiliano Allegri, it makes perfect sense that the 25 year-old wants to jump start his career elsewhere.

He still possesses plenty of talent despite his recent injury issues and struggles at Juventus too. Football journalist Josh Bunting recently stated that Chiesa is a "wonderful footballer" after a display for his country and added that it was a "special" finish from the winger to help his side to a win.

The Italy star then is still well capable of producing the goods at the highest level if you can play him and help get the best out of him - and that could benefit Liverpool should they sign him.