Not content with making some vast improvements to Liverpool's midfield area, Jurgen Klopp could be about to upgrade his side out wide with the signing of Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

What is the latest with Liverpool's transfer activity?

Liverpool brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion for an initial fee of £35m early in the transfer window, while Dominik Szoboszlai is reportedly close to joining after the Reds triggered the £60m release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino have each departed as free agents, meanwhile, and Klopp will surely be after at least one more signing on the back of a poor Premier League campaign last time out.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are one of a number of teams - domestic rivals Newcastle United among them - in the running to sign Chiesa from Juventus, who want at least €60m (£52m) for his signature.

Where would Federico Chiesa fit in at Liverpool?

Chiesa's career was derailed slightly by a long-term injury sustained in January 2022, with a number of smaller issues continuing to plague him in 2022-23.

However, the Italy international still featured 32 times for Juventus in all competitions last time out - the majority of those from the substitutes' bench - and played a direct part in ten goals.

According to FBref's player comparison model, Chiesa's statistics last season were very similar to those of Bukayo Saka, who enjoyed a particularly vibrant season for Premier League runners-up Arsenal.

Chiesa either scored or assisted at a rate of 0.74 per 90 minutes, compared to 0.71 for Saka, while they fired shots away at a similar rate (2.75 per 90 v 2.43 respectively).

Those similarities are also clear to see in various other metrics, such as passes completed (72.8% for Chiesa, 73.7% for Saka), crosses per 90 (4.53 v 4.87) and even take-ons attempted per 90 (4.74 v 4.56).

Saka stood out in other areas, including percentage of aerial duels won (29.6 v 16.7), but Chiesa tackled more often (2.32 per 90 v 1.78) and recovered the ball more frequently (4.32 per 90 v 3.60).

Chiesa's talent has been clear to see since he broke into the Fiorentina team in 2016, while his profile climbed a few notches with his performances for Italy at Euro 2020.

"He is a player I like a lot because he is unpredictable," former Italy striker Antonio Di Natale said at the time. "He goes right, left, and makes some fakes. You never know where he's going."

Unpredictable he may be in nature, just like Saka, but Klopp will know exactly what type of player he is getting should Liverpool push ahead with their interest in the Juventus ace.