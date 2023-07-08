Liverpool have already made two signings this summer following a disappointing campaign last season and now a new update has emerged on another potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Federico Chiesa?

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are monitoring Federico Chiesa's situation at Juventus.

As per the report, the Reds are joined in their by Newcastle United who are also keen on snapping up the services of the versatile winger this summer.

It is claimed that Chiesa could be one of the players moved on due to being ill-suited to Max Allegri's tactical philosophy of a 3-5-2 system.

Have Liverpool made a bid for Chiesa?

It was reported last month that Liverpool were preparing a €40m (£34.4m) bid for the Serie A star - dubbed a "treasure" by Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio - however, they are yet to make a concrete move for the player with Juventus commanding a fee of €60m (£51m).

Some of the Reds returned to pre-season training on Saturday alongside Jurgen Klopp who was in high spirits ahead of his preparations for next season and will be hoping that the business done this summer will be enough to improve upon the fall from grace Liverpool experienced over their last campaign.

Whilst a midfield rebuild has been the top priority so far with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Merseyside giants could now look to other key areas of the pitch to add depth and much-needed quality.

As a result, the signing of Chiesa could be a great opportunity for Klopp to land his dream Mohamed Salah heir, with the 31-year-old winger set to enter the last two years of his extended contract when football resumes next month.

Chiesa has been subjected to huge praise over his career so far, with former Azzurri striker Antonio Di Natale hailing his influential impact on Italy's Euro 2020 campaign:

"He is a player I like a lot because he is unpredictable. He goes right, left, and makes some fakes. You never know where he’s going.

"Already in his first season in Turin he showed what he is worth. And at Euro 2020, he’s confirming his talent with some great plays and goals."

Whilst the Euro 2020 winner is most prolific as an inverted right-winger - just like Salah - scoring 32 goals and registering 13 assists over 92 appearances in the position, he was utilised in a range of roles including left-wing, wing-back and second striker last season to fit Allegri's system with four goals and six assists delivered.

When comparing the Italy international's output over the last 12 months to his Liverpool positional peer, Chiesa offered more assists per 90 (0.42) compared to Salah's (0.32), as well as outperforming the Egyptian in shot-creating actions per 90 (4.10 v 3.75), progressive carries (4.52 v 3.31) and successful take-ons (2.26 v 1.36), demonstrating stronger attributes in ball-winning and challenging opponents successfully.

With that being said, if Liverpool could get a deal for Chiesa this summer then it would be a major coup for the club and get Klopp ahead in his challenge to build the next generation of success at Anfield.