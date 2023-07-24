Reports tethering Liverpool's attention to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde are not going away, and Jurgen Klopp could make his move for the Uruguayan dynamo over the coming weeks.

Is Fede Valverde leaving Real Madrid?

Recent rumours from Spain claim that Liverpool are 'obsessed' with the prospect of signing Valverde, and that they are preparing a bid of €80m (£69m) to secure the star's services.

Granted, this seems unlikely with the Reds already completing deals for Alexis Mac Allister (£35m) and Dominick Szoboszlai (£60m), but with Los Blancos' midfield somewhat overloaded, Klopp will be at the forefront of the suitors should he truly be made available.

And with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both heading for the exit at Anfield, Liverpool might be tempted into entering formal negotiations for the 25-year-old, who has been instrumental to the LaLiga giants' success over the past several years.

How good is Federico Valverde?

Liverpool's priority will focus on securing the services of a new first-rate holding midfielder, and while this will take centre stage, Valverde could complete the club's midfield and flourish in the Premier League with his dynamic abilities and unrelenting intensity.

Having made 204 appearances for Real, the 49-cap Uruguay international has plundered 18 goals and 15 assists - with 19 direct contributions coming last term.

Hailed as "untouchable" by manager Carlo Ancelotti one year ago, Valverde has gone from strength to strength and now ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 15% for assists and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Such a progressive, burgeoning midfielder would provide a fresh dimension to Liverpool's midfield, a cutting edge to unlock the attacking quality of a squad desperate to return to prominence following a fall from grace last season, and he could be the solution to unleashing the full scale of his compatriot Darwin Núñez's talents.

Arriving from Benfica for a club-record £85m last summer, the 24-year-old endured a turbulent ride and was harangued at times for his profligate shooting, having been branded "too wasteful" by club legend Robbie Fowler.

Irrespective of this, he remains a first-rate talent and still ranks among the top 12% of forwards for goals and the top 6% for progressive carries, though he does also rank among the top 1% for non-penalty xG and total shots per 90, which underscores his blunted cutting edge.

The £140k-per-week Uruguayan could yet be refined and shaped into a striker of the highest distinction, however, and with Valverde driving the ball into the final third behind him, the link-up play could prove to be a resounding success.

Indeed, Valverde has gone somewhat under the radar despite revelling in success under Ancelotti's stewardship, with Joe Cole saying last year: "He's standing right at the top of the tree with Bellingham in the young players, and he's on the verge of becoming the best.

"He's box-to-box, he scores goals, he's a technician he was the unsung hero in the final, I thought he was outstanding against Liverpool."

Whether Klopp and co decide to part with a lucrative sum yet again remains to be seen, especially considering the likelihood that the next move will be for a No. 6, but should Valverde arrive, he would undoubtedly be a sensational signing.