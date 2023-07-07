Liverpool have already spoken to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Federico Valverde this summer, according to a report from 90Min.

How much did Federico Valverde cost Real Madrid?

The midfielder hardly cost the La Liga giants a penny when he initially moved to the club, with the Spanish side opting to agree a deal for him when he was just a youngster. In fact, because of his age at the time, Real only had to stump up around 5 million Euros (or £4.2m). It's a steal for the Uruguay star, who is now one of their regular starters in the centre of the field.

Since being entrusted to make his league debut for Real as a 20-year-old, he has gone on to establish himself as a crucial member of their first-team. In 2022/23, he featured 34 times in total in the league, with 29 starts. Despite playing in the centre of the field too, he managed to pop up with seven goals and four assists - his best ever total. He ended the campaign with 11 goal contributions in 27.8 lots of 90 minutes, leaving him with an impressive rate of 0.40 goals or assists per 90.

He's already become a reliable face for Madrid, who have utilised him on 138 occasions in La Liga over the course of his time at the Bernabeu so far. That's despite the fact he is still only 24-years-old - and he is also seen as a crucial member of the Uruguay side too. For the South American outfit, he has already accumulated 49 caps and bagged five goals and there appear to be plenty more in his future if he carries on the way he is.

Are Liverpool signing Federico Valverde?

With the midfielder at the top of his game right now, he is understandably drawing interest from across Europe. Liverpool have been eager to bring in Valverde, with the Premier League side seen as one of the frontrunners to bring him to England this summer. However, Chelsea have also expressed an interest in snapping up the Uruguayan, with Mauricio Pochettino seen as a big fan of the Real Madrid star.

However, according to a report from 90Min, any side wanting to add him to their ranks this transfer window may struggle to do so. That's because Real aren't too fond of the idea of selling on Valverde and want to try and keep him at the club, telling any interested sides that he isn't available on a deal. It adds that the Reds have already asked Madrid about a potential transfer but were rebuffed by the Spanish club.

It's no surprise, as he is viewed as a real talent. He's already received high praise from those who have worked with him in Spain. Carlo Ancelotti stated that Valverde is "untouchable" recently, amid all of this current interest in his service.

It suggests that he is regarded as one of their best and most important players currently - and it is therefore no surprise to see that they are not keen to sell him. Liverpool seem to have an interest in bringing him to Anfield this summer, but it does appear as though they may struggle to prise the midfielder away from the Bernabeu.