Liverpool bringing in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer 'would truly be a surprise' in the transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Federico Valverde?

One report from Spain has indicated that Liverpool want to try and land Real Madrid star Valverde this summer and claim that the Reds saw a bid of £69 million turned down for his services.

Liverpool are set to return with a second bid valued at around £77 million for the Uruguay international, with Jurgen Klopp adamant in his quest not to give up on a potential deal for the £133k-a-week ace.

As per The Daily Mail, Thiago Alcantara may be allowed to leave Anfield this window amid interest from Saudi Arabia, which could free up a spot for Liverpool to strengthen their engine room even further before 2023/23 kicks into competitive action.

Change has engulfed the Reds' midfield since last term, as Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner have all moved on to new pastures. On the other hand, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have entered the building as part of a squad revamp from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central via The Chelsea Chronicle have thrown a spanner in the works regarding Liverpool's apparent interest in Valverde, indicating that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is very keen on the idea of bringing Valverde to Stamford Bridge despite Real Madrid's reluctance to sell the versatile star.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has signalled that he would be shocked if Valverde was to sign for Liverpool this summer; nevertheless, he doesn't think it completely outwith the realms of possibility.

Jones said: "Yeah, as I say, Liverpool are simply the best at surprising us in the transfer window, so anything could happen. This would truly be a surprise if they could take Valverde away from Real Madrid. One of their most consistent, reliable options in that squad."

How good is Federico Valverde and why do Liverpool want to sign him?

Valverde is an excellent midfielder that possesses versatility and an incredible capacity to cover ground, making him someone who would fit Klopp's high-octane system at Anfield if a sensational deal was to arise.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old was in fine form for Real Madrid, registering 12 goals and seven assists in 56 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per WhoScored, Valverde was also Real Madrid's fourth-most consistent performer during 2022/23 behind Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, earning an average match rating of 7.08/10 for his efforts on the pitch.

Being a crucial part of Real Madrid's midfield arsenal, Valverde has a lot of distinguishable qualities that many sides in world football would envy, with his ability to drive forward from the middle of the part being one of his main attributes.

Evidenced by FBRef, the Uruguay international was able to demonstrate his effectiveness in offensive passages of play, successfully performing 124 shot-creating actions combining his involvement in La Liga and the Champions League.

Liverpool are keen to find another piece to their midfield jigsaw and Valverde would be a statement signing if Klopp was able to convince him to swap the sunny climbs of the Spanish capital in favour of a switch to Merseyside.