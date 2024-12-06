When we think of Jurgen Klopp, we think of brilliant white teeth, wide-stretched grin. A larger-than-life way about him that arrested the Red half of Merseyside and handed it the promise of something more.

But the revered German manager wasn't all sunshine and daisies and feel-good factor and so on and so forth. He was ruthless. He built a dynasty from smouldering ashes, rid Liverpool of the rotted framework and birthed it anew.

Jurgen Klopp's ruthlessness

It's fair to say that Klopp inherited a ramshackle side from Brendan Rodgers. Liverpool had not so much fallen by the wayside as been thrown into a ditch after the elated exploits of 2013/14, heralded by Luis Suarez.

Klopp needed to act. It became quite clear quite quickly that Anfield was in a figurative state of disrepair, with the money splurged from Luis Suarez's serving only to get Rodgers sacked.

Arriving as a late starter in the 2014/15 season, Klopp bade his time and forgoing winter transfer activity and instead assessing his crop ahead of a concerted push the following summer.

Liverpool's illustrious success over the past decade speaks for itself, but the man who made it happen did so by bringing in players of nascent brilliance and shaping them into world-beaters.

The flotsam was shifted. Jordan Ibe, Martin Skrtel and Joe Allen were hefted out right away, while Mamadou Sakho and Lucas Leiva moved on the following year. All one-time mainstays, all deemed incompatible with the new vision.

Ah, we've missed Christian Benteke. This one didn't end with a warm parting handshake.

Why Klopp got rid of Christian Benteke

Benteke joined Liverpool from Aston Villa for a £32.5m fee in 2015. The Anfield side had flattered to deceive in their first post-Suarez year and Rodgers was skating on thin ice. Some new firepower was needed.

The Belgian had produced some monstrous performances at Villa Park, and he was considered to be a reliable and powerful Premier League marksman, having scored 49 goals across 101 appearances.

He wasn't terrible at Liverpool, but he didn't fit Klopp's vision and was passed over to Crystal Palace, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge providing Klopp, who engineered two of Europe's most potent wingers, with the requisite quality.

Christian Benteke: Stats with Premier League Clubs Club Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Crystal Palace 177 37 11 0.27 Aston Villa 101 49 12 0.60 Liverpool 42 10 6 0.38 Stats via Transfermarkt

At the time, Benteke said that Klopp "ignores" him, rarely starting him in the Premier League despite having supposedly registered an interest while he was at the Borussia Dortmund helm.

He's ebbed and flowed since leaving, and it's impressive that Liverpool actually managed to recoup £27m when selling him to Palace in August 2016.

While he wouldn't touch the sides at the Merseyside outfit right now, it's interesting to note that he's actually outscoring Mohamed Salah.

Christian Benteke's performances in 2024

Plying his trade in the MLS for DC United, Benteke, now aged 34, is enjoying the twilit stage of his career. He's enjoyed some return in 2024.

Across 33 appearances, the veteran has scored 25 goals and provided five assists across 33 matches, even outscoring the likes of Lionel Messi and Suarez, who he attempted to replace at Liverpool. He's played more football, but it's a mean feat nonetheless.

Benteke is even outscoring Salah, who has posted 15 goals and 12 assists across 21 matches under Arne Slot's wing this season after notching just nine strikes during the latter half of Klopp's swansong season, totalling 24 goals in all.

It's a shame that it didn't work out, but Liverpool have hardly failed to enjoy attacking riches since the Belgian's departure and must view his rich year with fondness.