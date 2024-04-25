Liverpool linger behind table-topping Premier League giants Arsenal by just three points with four fixtures left to play, but few would speak of the Anfield side's title-winning credentials with confidence.

Wednesday evening's chastening 3-0 defeat against Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park had a deleterious effect on the hopes of finishing first in Jurgen Klopp's final hour, gifting the lionised German with one final slice of silverware to send him off with a bang.

That's not going to happen. Arsenal are purring and powerful, while the muscle memory of Manchester City's winning pedigree hardly make it likely that Pep Guardiola's side will suffer a deep last-gasp decline.

Much has gone wrong, and while the, frankly, incredible wastefulness of the frontline has proved detrimental, the defensive displays of Ibrahima Konate have sent the Frenchman's once-imperious campaign into a spin.

Ibrahima Konate's performance vs Everton

Konate stepped up big time when Joel Matip ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Fulham in December and has been hailed as an "absolute beast" by one analyst for his high-level recent efforts.

But he's crumbled and lost every ounce of his verve, producing some utterly inexcusable performances in recent weeks as Liverpool crash out of the FA Cup and Europa League, losing their way in the Premier League title race.

Against Everton, after steadying the ship last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Fulham, the next step was needed after Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 5-0 on Tuesday, but Liverpool were outworked and subdued against their relegation-threatened rivals. Title hopes have gone, snatched away like a loose leaf in a gale.

Ibrahima Konate: Stats vs Everton Stat # Minutes played 63' Touches 77 Accurate passes 67/72 (93%) Long balls 1/3 Tackles 2 Clearances 1 Duels won 6/9 Errors leading to goal 1 Fouls 1 Stats via Sofascore

Writing of his performance at Goodison Park, The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle marked the France star with a 3/10 match rating, noting of his attempt: 'Nightmare first half for the Frenchman, who was bullied by Calvert-Lewin and got in the way to set up Everton opener. Instantly gave ball away at start of second half. Subbed.'

Sure, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have lost their way in front of goal; yes, Dominik Szoboszlai has toiled for too long now, but Konate's steel and strength has corroded, decayed into something error-riddled and unreliable.

Where Liverpool go from here...

At least, in the minutest sliver of respite, Liverpool will not be burdened with succeeding Klopp's legacy on the back of a Premier League title triumph, allowing the impending manager, likely Arne Slot of Feyenoord, to enter and continue an overdue rebuild that only started last summer.

And that resurgence in itself has seen the Redmen soar beyond expectations, fuelled by the inner belief and conviction that Klopp must be handed the most perfect of farewells, the most fitting and fairytale-esque swansong.

It's, candidly, not going to happen. But there is much to admire and much to come from this growing Liverpool side. However, there is work to do, and Konate has proven why entering the market for a centre-half is imperative.

Matip is out of contract this summer and, 33 at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, it's unlikely that his deal will be renewed. Jarell Quansah has offered much potential but cannot be burdened with the weighty task of compensating for Virgil van Dijk and Konate, with the latter shaky at times and often missing portions of the season with injury.

When Slot - or whoever may be anointed as the fresh face in the dugout - joins, there is no question: Liverpool must prioritise the signing of a central defender.