Liverpool are interested in a swoop for precocious Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, in a move which could spell the end of Jurgen Klopp's interest in Chelsea star Mason Mount.

What's the latest on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool?

According to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are interested in signing Wirtz, the transfer guru dubbing him "one of the best talents in the world" and will look to instigate a move, with the 19-year-old maestro valued at a minimum £60m.

European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also reported to have a vested interest in the attacking midfielder, while his German Bundesliga outfit are said to be "convinced" that he will remain at the club until 2024.

Contracted until 2027, there is scant possibility of a lucrative price tag being whittled down, and if the Reds wish to capture the German gem, the bank will indeed require breaking.

Should Liverpool sign Wirtz over Mount?

Liverpool have fallen by the wayside this season and are facing an onerous effort in preserving even Champions League status next year, having reached three finals, winning one, since last plying their trade outside Europe's premium continental competition.

So much has gone wrong this season, but the midfield requires glaring reinforcement, to be prioritised above all else; it is perhaps telling that 18-year-old starlet Stefan Bajcetic has been the most heralded figure on Anfield this term, hailed as "so composed and mature for his age" by journalist Ben Bocsak.

Bajcetic is indeed an "incredible prospect" - in the words of Tom Barnes - but Wirtz would be an upgrade of a wholly different nature, with the prodigy having already scored 21 goals and supplied 28 assists from his first 91 professional appearances for Die Werkself.

Having torn his knee ligaments last March, ending a remarkable personal campaign that saw him clinch ten goals and 14 assists from 31 outings across all competitions, Wirtz returned to action roughly ten weeks ago, registering eight direct contributions from 13 appearances since his comeback.

The dynamic midfielder ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues for assists, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 3% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref, highlighting the impact he would have on instilling life and vibrancy into the fold in Liverpool.

Fellow Liverpool target Mount, listed as a comparable player to the four-cap German, himself ranks among the top 7% of positional peers for progressive passes but fails to catch the eye across a multitude of further metrics including successful take-ons and assists, where he ranks among the top 31% and bottom 17% respectively.

With the England ace holding a reported £50m price tag, shifting focus on Wirtz might be the more prudent avenue for Klopp and co to delve down, especially given Mount's fall from grace this season.

Hailed as "outstanding" by Germany boss Hansi Flick, Wirtz will likely earn a prominent transfer to a European giant at some point over the next few years, and Liverpool must throw the kitchen sink at securing a deal and cementing their future.