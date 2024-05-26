Liverpool have a talented squad that is more than capable of leading Arne Slot toward success, though, without question, reinforcements are paramount this summer.

Leading authorities such as The Athletic's David Ornstein have revealed that FSG are going to target a central defender and a wide forward to ensure that Liverpool stand a good chance of closing the distance on Manchester City and Arsenal, though recent news suggests that the midfield could face further work in the months to come.

Jurgen Klopp countered last summer's midfield exodus by making sweeping changes, but now that Thiago Alcantara has departed upon the end of his contract there is possibly room for one more star in the centre of the park.

Liverpool now frontrunners for former Slot star

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are leading the race for Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, with Chelsea and Juventus also in the mix for the Dutchman, who has been valued at €60m (£52m) by the recently-crowned Europa League champions.

Koopmeiners, aged 25, has played a leading role in Piero Gian Gasperini's side's campaign but has recently suggested that he hopes to close the door on his Atalanta career, opening the door for Slot's Liverpool.

Given that Liverpool's new head coach has previously worked with his countryman when he led AZ Alkmaar, Koopmeiners featuring 58 times under the 46-year-old, it might be the perfect opportunity for the Reds to complete their engine room with a quality addition.

Why Liverpool are interested in Teun Koopmeiners

If you had to pin down Koopmeiners' ability to one performance, look no further than his display against record-breaking near-invincibles Bayer Leverkusen in this week's Europa League final.

The Netherlands star earned an 8/10 match rating by 90min after a tireless effort, with the publication writing: 'Picked up some dangerous positions deep in Leverkusen territory and produced some incisive passes to open up their defence.'

Koopmeiners wasn't at his best, winning just four of 12 contested duels and failing to make a key pass, as per Sofascore, but he fought brilliantly to subdue Xabi Alonso's indomitable Bundesliga champions.

Let's not forget, only one month earlier Koopmeiners produced a masterful two-legged performance to knock Liverpool out of the continental competition, winning 12 duels and making seven tackles across the two matches.

Hailed for his "complete" skill set by Dutch legend Ruud Krol, the 6 foot 1 talent has showcased some pretty impressive skills this season, scoring 15 goals and adding seven assists in all competitions, with his creative, tenacious and robust style drawing comparisons to none other than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

Teun Koopmeiners: Similar Players Rank Player Club 1. Aleksandr Golovin AS Monaco 2. Florian Sotoca Lens 3. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 4. Angelo Fulgini Lens 5. Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest Sourced via FBref

A dynamic midfielder, Koopmeiners ranks among the top 20% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 19% for passes attempted, the top 13% for progressive passes and the top 5% for clearances per 90, as per FBref.

Let's compare that to the Red Devils captain: Fernandes ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for passes attempted, the top 2% for progressive passes and clearances and the top 13% for tackles and interceptions per 90.

Erik ten Hag's side might have struggled to impress this season but Fernandes has maintained his position as a beacon of strength for a fallen giant - creating the most chances in the Premier League - and adding a player of similar quality and commitment to the balmy conditions at Anfield would only strengthen Slot's accord.